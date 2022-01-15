Pete Davidson's Never Been to Kim's House, Wants Boundaries with Kanye

Pete Davidson's never been to Kim Kardashian's house — despite what Kanye West might say — and there’s a simple reason for his limited access to her home ... boundaries.

Sources tell TMZ ... Ye's claim that PD was at Kim's house during the incident he described to Hollywood Unlocked is flat out false. We're told Pete was NOT there, nor was Kim ... she was at her office all day with her team.

While we weren’t given a definitive answer as to why Kanye may have been as restricted as he says, our sources did say this ... Kim's putting her foot down on letting Kanye come and go as he pleases, especially when it's at her property.

The reason, we're told, is because he's apparently made some people close to her -- including friends, fam and even staff -- upset during some of his recent visits. Unclear what exactly may have transpired or when, but we're told the incidents were serious enough for her to not let him have his run of the place when stopping by.

Bottom line ... Kim wants to create a more structured system between him, her and their kids -- which, we're told, would ideally involve Kanye calling ahead of time and scheduling things ... instead of him dropping in unannounced, presumably what he's been doing lately.

Our sources also say Kim's very disappointed by how Kanye's handling all this internal family stuff at the moment ... we're told she'd prefer to keep it private, and doesn't think it's good for the kids.