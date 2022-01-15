Kanye West Says Security Blocked Him from Kids Because Pete Davidson Was in Kim's House

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian's divorce does not seem friendly anymore ... at least from Kanye's vantage point.

Ye did an interview with Hollywood Unlocked, in which he seemed to be saying security at Kim's house prevented him from seeing his kids, and he says the reason is that Pete Davidson was inside.

Our Kim sources say Kim is committed to co-parenting with her soon-to-be ex-husband and is not restricting him -- in fact, we're told she goes "above and beyond" -- but they are pretty clearly not seeing eye-to-eye.

Entertainment Tonight talked to Jason Lee from Hollywood Unlocked and provided some short excerpts of his interview with Kanye, who said, "Earlier this week, Monday, when I went to go pick my kids up from school, the security stopped me at the gate. So, at that point, security was in between me and my children and that's what was not going to happen."

Kanye went on .... "But, I didn't want to argue about it. So I just chilled, took my kids to school, and then took my kids back. I am driving. I bring them back and North was like, 'I want you to come upstairs and see something.' And it's like, 'Oh, Daddy can't come see something. Daddy can't come inside.' But that hadn't been defined."

Kanye says Kim hasn't talked to him about any restrictions, but he's adamant ... security has blocked him ... "My daughter wanted me to go inside. I was like, I am the richest Black man and North's father, right, and the security was able to stop me from going into the room with my daughter and that had not been defined."

Kanye then insinuates the reason he was blocked by security was because Pete Davidson was inside ... "And, I am hearing that the new boyfriend is actually in the house that I can't even go to. And, that's where I call my cousins. And, my cousin is real opinionated, you know that. And I said, 'I need you to go and say these two things.' Security ain't going to be in between me and my children, and my children ain't going to be on TikTok without my permission."

As we reported, Kanye has been going at Pete, rapping in his track with The Game -- "Eazy" -- "God saved me from the crash, just so I can beat Pete Davidson's ass."

Kanye seemed triggered by Kim's "Saturday Night Live" hosting gig, where he came face-to-face with Pete ... "How you gonna bring me to 'SNL' and kiss the dude you dating right in front of me, and everybody's like, 'awww, that's cool.'"

Kanye also told Jason Lee the reason he punched a guy early Thursday morning, saying the guy wasn't a fan -- he was getting autographs to make money ... "This is the same as the paparazzi, this is not a fan. This is someone who is using your image, who probably never listened to your songs, are ones that are like, 'This is my song, for real?'"

Kanye says he got triggered because his cousin's, who were there, were supposed to talk to Kim about making sure he has access to his kids, but they hadn't contacted her ... "So, now my cousins are coming back and they have not delivered on it. So, I end up getting into an altercation with the guy that wanted to make money off of my autographs, then my cousin pulls up and she's talking to me. I say, 'Give me a breather. Get away from me.' She is not taking accountability for the fact that she did not do what she was supposed to do, and that added to me being in a mood where I was like, 'I am not going to have this.'"

And, then the punches ... "I'm saying, 'You don't know what I'm dealing with right now.' I just finished these two songs, I came from the studio. I created the record, this impromptu shoot, and my cousins went and did really deliver the mission. And, this dude just, he just had this real attitude, like, 'Whatchu gonna do? And, see that?' Imma just tell you, that blue COVID mask ain't stop that knockout, you know what I'm saying."