Kanye West Enraged in Video After Allegedly Punching Autograph Seeker

Cops are investigating Kanye West for allegedly punching an autograph seeker, and TMZ has obtained this video showing the man laid out on the street as Kanye rages at people who apparently work for him.

As we've reported, the alleged attack went down around 3 AM in DTLA, outside the SoHo Warehouse -- and Ye was absolutely livid. When the video starts he's screaming, "get away from me" at a woman who's desperately trying to calm him down. She also says, "I am your family," but he continued storming away in anger. We're told the woman is Ye's cousin.

Witnesses tell us this was just seconds after Kanye allegedly punched the guy twice -- once in the head, and once in the neck -- and when the autograph seeker went down, his head struck the ground hard.

We're told Kanye had asked the small group of people outside the building not to take photos and said something about them not understanding what he's going through right now. When someone replied that it's okay, we all go through family stuff ... that's when Ye allegedly unloaded the 2 punches.

We're told Kanye had headed downtown after a late-night session in a Hollywood recording studio -- and a separate video shows he was already pissed off when he left there around 2:30 AM.

Ye was yelling at 2 women about something ... it's hard to make out, but they appear to be the same women who were with him downtown when the alleged attack went down.