Kanye West and Julia Fox Kiss After Night Out Together

Kanye West is clearly working to send a message to Kim Kardashian, showing some PDA of his own with new GF Julia Fox less than 24 hours after Kim and Pete Davidson got cozy on their own date night.

Ye and Julia hit Delilah in West Hollywood with some of Kanye's famous friends Wednesday night. Inside, the two sat next to each other on a couch, vibing with the music played in the club. However, it's what happened outside that has everyone talking.

As the two got ready to leave, Kanye planted a big kiss right on Julia's lips. It's not the first time we've seen the two share a little PDA -- they literally did a whole photo shoot -- but the timing of the kiss seems more than coincidental.

Kim and Pete grabbed pizza and ice cream together Tuesday night, and it was during the ice cream run at Rite Aid when we saw the two loved-up and cuddling ... a huge sign things are getting serious.

Kanye, without a doubt, saw those pics -- so you gotta imagine there was a bit of a revenge factor that played into smooching Julia.

We should note, inside Delilah, Ye and Julia were joined by the likes of Madonna, Floyd Mayweather, Antonio Brown, The Game and Evan Ross.