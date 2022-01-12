Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson in Full Embrace, Relationship Looking Serious

This should erase all doubt Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are the real deal -- the kinda PDA they put down during date night is the kind that screams: This. Is. Serious.

The couple was all loved-up -- holding hands, chatting and hugging each other tightly while waiting for ice cream Tuesday in L.A's Fairfax district. Nothing high falutin either -- they stopped by a Rite Aid after dinner for an ice cream dessert.

Interestingly, we really hadn't seen much in the way of PDA between the two during previous dates -- but what we saw last night was a clear sign their relationship is getting more comfortable and more intense.

TMZ broke the story ... Kim and Pete grabbed pizzas at Jon & Vinny's on Fairfax Tuesday night -- sitting at a back table and using the private entrance -- before heading out for Thrifty's ice cream at the Rite Aid.

Play video content BACKGRID

When things were still fresh with Pete and Kim back in November, lots of people assumed it was a publicity grab, but it's almost impossible to keep arguing that point now.