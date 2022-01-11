Kim Kardashian is Cool with Kanye and Julia Fox Dating, Happy She's a Fan

Kim Kardashian's got no beef with Kanye dating actress Julia Fox, and actually believes the fact Julia's a huge fan of the Kardashian family could be a good sign of things to come in co-parenting with Kanye.

Sources close to Kim tell us she's happy to see Kanye out smiling again, and only wants to see him end up with a good person -- something that's up to Kanye to figure out -- and not for Kim to judge.

Play video content Forbidden Fruits with Julia Fox and Niki Takesh

As you know, Julia has raved about the Kardashian family, calling herself a "Die-Hard" fan of 'Keeping Up.'

Our sources say, in Kim's eyes, the fact Julia admires her is a good thing -- and if her relationship with Ye continues to grow and Julia comes around the kids -- it'll make co-parenting easier if everyone gets along.

We're told Kim has fully moved on from her romantic relationship with Kanye ... and positive vibes are all she wants for her estranged hubby.

Of course, Kim's been having plenty of fun of her own with Pete Davidson -- most recently they were in the Bahamas with friends, and before that they rendezvous'd in Palm Springs, and enjoyed private dinners in NYC and L.A.