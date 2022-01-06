Kanye West's New Girlfriend Julia Fox Says He's Showering Her With Gifts

Julia Fox is explaining what it's like to date Kanye West ... and it sounds like he's full of surprises and is very generous.

The "Uncut Gems" star says she met Ye on New Year's Eve in Miami and felt an instant connection, describing his energy as "so fun to be around" ... according to what she told Interview Magazine.

Julia says Kanye kept her friends laughing, dancing and smiling all night ... so they decided to keep the good times rolling in New York City, where they took in a Broadway production of "Slave Play."

JF says she was super impressed by Kanye's punctuality ... noting his flight landed an hour before the show started and he still made it right on time ... and when the curtain dropped they were off to dinner at Carbone.

Julia says Kanye directed an entire photoshoot inside the restaurant while they wined and dined ... and she says the other patrons loved the gesture and even cheered them on.

After dinner, more surprises followed ... Julia says Ye brought her to a hotel where he had an entire suite full of clothes ... describing it as "every girl's dream come true" and "a real Cinderella moment."

It looks like Julia played dress-up with all the clothes Kanye brought to the suite, and they made out on the floor. As we first told you, he's dressing her head to toe in Balenciaga just like estranged wife Kim Kardashian.

Julia says she's still in shock over the hotel suite surprise ... admitting she doesn't know how Kanye pulled it off and got all of the clothes in there on such short notice. As she puts it ... "who does things like this on a second date? Or any date!"

