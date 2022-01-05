Kanye West Dressing New GF Julia Fox in Balenciaga, Just Like Kim Kardashian

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian are finished, but it appears he's now trying to create a new version of his soon-to-be ex-wife -- dressing new girlfriend Julia Fox top to bottom in Balenciaga -- a brand that has become synonymous with Kim.

Check out Julia's looks over the last week or so as the pair hit Miami and NYC. First, Julia was spotted on South Beach rocking a Balenciaga top.

Fast forward to Tuesday night in NYC. Julia wore a blue coat to "Slave Play" on Broadway -- but was in a much different look as she and Ye left dinner at Carbone. Julia was dressed almost head-to-toe in black Balenciaga -- coat, gloves, purse and top -- when she and Kanye piled into their SUV after dinner. We should note -- Carbone is a favorite of Kim's.

Interestingly enough -- Julia seems to be a fan of Kim and her Skims brand -- posing in the shapewear in the past. Not to mention, she follows Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kylie, Kendall and Scott Disick on Instagram.

Of course, Kim has almost exclusively been spotted in Balenciaga lately -- from the Met Gala to her opening monologue look on 'SNL.'