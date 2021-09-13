Kim Kardashian West Goes Faceless in Balenciaga for Met Gala Look

Play video content TMZ.com

Kim Kardashian West is already turning heads on her way to the Met Gala -- this time, without even showing her face -- and it's all thanks to a look from Balenciaga and inspiration from her estranged hubby.

Kim just left her hotel in NYC wearing the custom outfit designed by Demna Gvasalia, the creative director of Balenciaga. The look includes a curve T-shirt under a T-shirt dress with an incorporated bodysuit, completed with jersey boots Pantaleggings, jersey gloves and a mask hiding her whole face.

Sources connected tell us that while Kanye won't be at the Met in person, he gave Kim the courage to push the envelope with creativity and people's imagination through art.

We're told Kanye was also the one who introduced Kim to Demna -- who will join her at the Gala -- so he's a big reason the look came together in the first place.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker were also spotted leaving the same hotel as Kim, but both were dressed down and likely headed to dinner ... no Gala.

We saw Kim rocking another head/face mask over the weekend in the Big Apple -- a head-to-toe black leather getup.

As you know ... Kanye's been all about the full head wraps lately too, and it sure looked like Kim might've taken a cue from him for the ensemble -- which appears to have been from the Spring 2019 Vetements collection.

The ensemble tonight is also a complete departure from what Kim's worn during past Met Galas -- especially over the last handful of years when her dresses were bright, shiny and sleek. She's rocked gowns designed by Thierry Mugler, Versace, Balmain and Vivienne Westwood -- just to name a few.

Now, she's going the Balenciaga route, and still looking incredible.