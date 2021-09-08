Kim Kardashian Dressed to the Nines for Friend's Malibu Bday Dinner

Kim Kardashian going to dinner mid-week isn't just a meal -- it's a head-to-toe fashion event ... especially when she's celebrating her friend's born day.

The middle K sis went out for a bite Tuesday night at Nobu in Malibu, where she was joined by her mom, Kris Jenner, and Corey Gamble ... who were all on hand to help celeb florist Jeff Leatham ring in the big 5-0.

Vanessa Bryant -- who is also very close with Leatham -- also shared a photo from inside the party with Kris and Corey.

Despite it being Jeff's day, it was Kim who upstaged everyone ... 'cause she showed up for chow in an eye-popping black ensemble, complete with a freakin' cape! Looks like she might've had a little 'Matrix' fever here or something.

Anyone else getting red pill vibes?

Anyway, cool to see her out and about -- feels like it's been a while since Kim's done dinner like this. She and Jeff are good palls ... they even rolled out a series of fragrances together earlier this year.

So, the occasion called for a "dress to impress" outfit and, as usual, Kim didn't disappoint.