Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Split

Scott Disick is a single man again ... he and his 20-year-old girlfriend, Amelia Hamlin, are no more.

Sources close to Scott tell TMZ ... things had been falling apart between Scott and Amelia for weeks and over the holiday weekend, they officially ended things.

Our sources say Scott is the one who called it quits ... we're told it wasn't anything personal, he just didn't see a future with Amelia long-term, and didn't want to keep wasting his time or hers.

The breakup, of course, comes on the heels of Scott mocking his ex, Kourtney Kardashian's, PDA pics with Travis Barker to her ex, Younes Benjima, and getting called out by Younes.

Our sources say while the timing of the split is suspicious, they say it didn't have any impact on Scott's decision to pull the plug.

It's interesting ... Amelia shaded Scott over the weekend, posting a pic of her in a tank top with the inscription, "Don't you have a girlfriend?"

We last saw Scott and Amelia out on a date at Nobu Malibu last month. They started dating last fall following his breakup with Sofia Richie.