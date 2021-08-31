Scott Disick Mocks Kourtney Kardashian to Her other Ex, Younes

Scott Disick's had it with Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's steamy PDA pics, but his search for an ally went awry ... and now he just looks like a petty, jealous ex.

Younes Bendjima -- who dated Kourtney from 2016 to 2018 -- leaked a DM Scott appeared to have sent him ... ripping Kourtney for the slew of romantic pics of her and Travis Barker ... in particular the shot of Kourtney straddling Travis on a boat in Italy.

Scott allegedly wrote ... "Yo is this chick ok!??? Broo like what is this. In the middle of Italy."

Younes shared the screenshot and shot back, "Doesn't matter to me as long as she's happy." Bendjima added insult to injury, telling Disick ... "PS: i aint your bro."

Younes has residual beef with Scott, because along with putting him on blast for the DM gossip behind Kourtney's back, he added, "Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately."

But, Bendjima wasn't done with Disick ... "He been playing around for too long, tried to stay quiet and be the nice guy." This is clearly in response to some snide comments Scott made about him on the 'KUWTK' reunion a while back.