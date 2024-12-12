Hannah Kobayashi's Family Offers GoFundMe Refunds After She's Found Safe

Hannah Kobayashi's family is ready to put this upsetting ordeal behind them ... and is offering to return funds they raised as part of the search for their previously missing relative.

TMZ broke the story ... Hannah -- the Hawaii woman who went missing last month -- recently got in contact with her family, confirming she's safe and sound after sparking nationwide concern.

During Hannah's MIA status, HK's loved ones launched a GoFundMe campaign to raise money to put toward the search for Hannah, with the money set to be used for supplies, temporary accommodations, and communications.

However, now that Hannah has been found, the family has expressed their heartfelt thank-you to people who assisted during this trying time ... and have offered to issue refunds to those who'd like their money back.

In an announcement explaining their decision to turn off donations, the family wrote ... "We are incredibly relieved and grateful that Hannah has been found safe. This past month has been an unimaginable ordeal for our family. We want to express our heartfelt thanks to everyone who supported us during this difficult time. Your kindness and concern have meant the world to us."

They assured donors that any refund requests would be honored -- as long as a claim is submitted by Dec. 18.

The GoFundMe also raised funds for Ryan Kobayashi, Hannah's father, who died in an apparent suicide amid the search for his daughter. It's unclear whether the family plans to return the money they planned to use for his funeral.