Hannah Kobayashi's Aunt Says Family Being Kept in Dark on Investigation

Hannah Kobayashi's aunt says the family is unsure what exactly is happening with her, even though police say she crossed the border into Mexico.

Larie Pidgeon joined us on "TMZ Live" Wednesday and she told us law enforcement is not showing them footage of Hannah leaving the United States.

Cops say Hannah was alone and she was traveling with her luggage when she crossed the border and there's been no evidence of human trafficking or any criminal activity ... but Larie's not ready to rule any of that out.

Hannah was reported missing last month after she missed a connecting flight at LAX ... and cops say her father traveled from the family home in Maui to look for her in L.A. and then killed himself after being unable to find her.

Larie believes Hannah does not know her father is dead ... which is why she says Hannah's missing-person case will not have a happy ending.

LAPD says they are pausing the investigation now that Hannah is in Mexico ... and while it's nice to know she's alive, Larie tells us why the latest development only complicates things for the family.