Hugh Jackman Calls for Help in Finding Broadway Dancer Zelig Williams

Hugh Jackman is using his platform to assist in the search for missing Broadway dancer Zelig Williams ... who hasn't been seen in more than a week.

The actor, who performed with Williams on his 2019 tour, "The Man. The Music. The Show." posted on his Instagram Stories about his peer's disappearance ... asking anyone with information to "please reach out to your local authorities."

He added ... "Zelig we love you and are praying for your safe return. Please pass this message on!!!"

Williams, who is known for his work in Broadway's "MJ The Musical" and "Hamilton," went missing in Columbia, South Carolina last week.

Per the missing person flyer, the performer was last seen on Thursday, October 3 at his home. His family members reported him missing the next day ... as it's "out of character" for him to go no-contact for a whole day, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department has said.

Williams' car was later discovered in a parking lot near Congaree National Park. Williams' phone reportedly sent an SOS alert to one of his friends in NYC ... though the car did not bear any signs of an accident when found.

An extensive search is underway to locate the dancer, with Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott sharing with WIS10 authorities have "searched on foot [and] in the air of various locations."

He mentioned "other investigative techniques that we will use involving cell phones and some other things that I don’t want to discuss at this point."

A Richland County Sheriff’s Department spokesperson also tells TMZ ... this is being treated as a missing-person case. Though there is no evidence of foul play, nothing has been ruled out.

Sheriff Lott also previously noted that Williams is in need of prescription medication ... but didn't specify.