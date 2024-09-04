Dog the Bounty Hunter Joins Search for Missing Teen Sebastian Rogers

The search for a missing 15-year-old boy with autism is going Hollywood ... Dog The Bounty Hunter is officially joining the hunt for Sebastian Rogers.

The famed TV personality just announced he's getting involved in the case of Sebastian's mysterious disappearance ... Dog says he wants to do his part to bring the boy home and lock up those who may be responsible here.

Dog is asking folks to contact his tip line with any information on Sebastian's whereabouts ... or any potential leads ... and he is hyping up the $100,000 in rewards tied to the case.

Sebastian, an autistic teen from Tennessee, has been missing since Feb. 26, when his parents claim he left the family home in Hendersonville in the middle of the night and never came back.

#SebastianRogers: If you have any information, contact Dog the Bounty Hunter's official tipline at 833-TELL-DOG (833-835-5364) or Nik the Hat directly by texting 332-252-3636.



‼️ REWARD: $100,000.00 💰 #DogNation, let's do our part to bring Sebastian home and lock those… https://t.co/9PXN1oixco pic.twitter.com/9XC13Y44r5 — Duane Dog Chapman (@DogBountyHunter) September 4, 2024 @DogBountyHunter

Search efforts among multiple law enforcement agencies have so far come up empty ... and even the FBI has been unable to track down the teen, who is said to have a fascination with water.

Sebastian's described as standing 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds ... with blonde/brown hair and brown or hazel eyes.

Dog's tracked down a ton of folks over the years, including on his reality TV show ... and joined the Brian Laundrie manhunt a couple years back ... so it will be interesting if he's the key here.