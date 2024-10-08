Flaming Lips Drummer’s Missing Daughter Not a 'Runaway,' Cops Confirm

Charlotte "Bowie" Drozd, the 16-year-old daughter of The Flaming Lips drummer Steven Drozd, is missing -- but is not considered a "runaway" ... TMZ has learned.

Seattle police tell TMZ ... the investigation into Bowie's whereabouts is an "active missing person case" and is not considered a runaway case. This is a major distinction from earlier reports ... which classified Bowie as a missing or runaway juvenile.

When asked about possible foul play or self-harm ... police would only reiterate it is a missing person case.

Steven's daughter was first reported missing Saturday, after Bowie was last seen near Seattle's Space Needle the same day. She was wearing khaki-colored shorts and pink shoes, police say.

In the aftermath of her disappearance, Flaming Lips frontman Wayne Coyne posted on Instagram a missing person flyer with Bowie's picture and information.

Steven thanked his bandmate for spreading the word, writing in the comments of the upload ... "Thank you, Wayne, for posting. We don’t know what to do ❤️."

Several other celebrities have since spread the word on social media, including Jack Black, Fred Armisen, Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea, and Miley Cyrus' boyfriend Maxx Morando.

Cops say they're aware of the growing interest in the situation, and confirmed a detective has been assigned to the case. In fact, an update may be released later today, per police.

Still, the cops are not aware of any search parties underway at this time.