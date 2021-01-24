Flaming Lips Perform at Space Bubble Concert In Oklahoma City
Flaming Lips Space Bubbles For Everyone ... Futuristic Concert in Oklahoma
The Flaming Lips hopped on stage Saturday night for their long-awaited Space Bubble Concert, and gotta say ... it's awesome!!!
It went down in the band's hometown, Oklahoma City, and it did not disappoint. The band AND the crowd were all in their own, individual bubbles in a futuristic display that looked ... well, futuristic.
The Space Bubble Concert was originally scheduled for December, but there was a spike in coronavirus cases in Oklahoma so the band was forced to postpone.
Lead singer Wayne Coyne was very much into the bubble, saying going to a Flaming Lips concert is safer than going to a supermarket. Coyne told us about the precautions back in November ... as a way of keeping music and concerts alive during the pandemic.