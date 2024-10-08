The Flaming Lips Collaborator Nell Smith Dead at 17

Nell Smith — the teenager best known for her collaboration with The Flaming Lips — has died.

Smith was supposed to have her first solo album released by record label, Bella Union, before she passed away last weekend, according to the company's owner, Simon Raymonde.

Her family said in a statement Smith was "cruelly taken from us on October 5," describing her as "feisty, talented, unique, beautiful." They said they were still reeling from her death because she had so much more to experience in life.

Bella Union also expressed their condolences. In an Instagram post, Raymonde said "we are all shocked and devastated" over Smith's sudden death in British Columbia.

He said Smith was getting ready for the early 2025 release of her solo record on the Bella Union label.

Meanwhile, The Flaming Lips singer Wayne Coyne announced Smith was killed in a car accident during the band's Saturday concert in Portland, Oregon. Smith recorded an album with the group three years ago when she was just 14.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Smith was 17 at the time of her death.