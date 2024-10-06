Madonna Breaks Silence On Brother Christopher Ciccone's Death

Madonna’s heartbroken over the loss of her brother, Christopher Ciccone ... and she shared a touching tribute to him that really shows how much he meant to her.

The singer posted a carousel of IG pics Sunday with her brother Christopher, who sadly died Friday after battling cancer. In her heartfelt caption, she opened up about their close bond growing up and the challenges they faced in their relationship over the years.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Madonna wrote, "My brother was right by my side. He was a painter a poet and a visionary. I admired him. He had impeccable taste. And a sharp tongue, Which he sometimes used against me but I always forgave him."

She also shared it was Christopher’s cancer diagnosis that brought them back together, "We did not speak for sometime but when my brother got sick, we found our way back to each other. I did my best to keep him alive as long as possible. He was in so much pain towards the end once again, we held hands We closed our eyes and we danced. Together."

Madonna ended her post by saying she was relieved he wasn’t suffering anymore, adding, “There will never be anyone like him. I know he’s dancing somewhere. 💔”

As many know, Christopher was more than just Madonna’s brother -- he was her backup dancer and even served as the art director for her iconic "Blonde Ambition" world tour.