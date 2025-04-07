'Police Academy' Star Steve Guttenberg Files for Divorce
Steve Guttenberg is waving the white flag on his marriage ... because he just filed for divorce.
The "Police Academy" star beelined it to court Friday and filed to divorce his wife, Emily Guttenberg, after 6 years of marriage.
According to the docs, obtained by TMZ, Steve is going with the usual "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for the split ... though he does not list a date of separation and instead marked "TBD."
Steve and Emily tied the knot in January 2019 and they do not have any children together ... so no child support or custody issues to hammer out here.
Steve says they have a prenuptial agreement ... and he checked the box to pay her spousal support per that agreement.
The divorce filing comes less than 3 months after Steve saw his Pacific Palisades neighborhood go up in flames in the Palisades wildfire ... he played hero during the blaze, moving cars abandoned on the streets by folks fleeing the inferno, clearing a path for emergency vehicles.