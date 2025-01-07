Wildfire Sweeps Through Pacific Palisades, Celeb Homes Threatened

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Pacific Palisades, a celeb-filled neighborhood in Los Angeles, is burning -- a fast-moving wildfire has panicked residents trying to flee to safety, but all the roads are traffic-choked.

The wildfire first sparked around 10:30 AM Tuesday, with the flames spreading to more than 200 acres a little more than an hour later ... according to LAFD spokesperson Erik Scott.

010725_palisades_fire_kal
SMOKE AND FLAMES GROW CLOSER
Due to the growing wildfire, many in the area are being advised to either get out ASAP or, at least, prepare to evacuate. It's unclear if any homes have gone up in flames yet, but we got video of at least one scorched vehicle on one major road in the affluent 'hood.

Pacific Palisades Fire California Los Angeles X
Still, the blaze -- which is visible from all over L.A.'s westside -- is sparking concern for those who live in the area ... including actor James Woods, who filmed the growing inferno from his Pacific Palisades property.

Check it out ... James informs his social media followers, firefighters are dropping water on the area as he's standing by in his driveway, ready to evacuate.

However, it seems the water isn't doing much to put out the flames, and wind gusts approaching 100 mph aren't helping either. James was still recording as the fire crept closer and closer to his neighbor's home.

010725_palisades_tmz_kal
TERRIFYING SCENES
Other celebs who reside in the area include Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh, Reese Witherspoon, Adam Sandler, Steve Guttenberg, and Michael Keaton, among others.

No word on the status of their respective homes, but the situation looks extremely dire ... so, stay tuned.

