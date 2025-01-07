Wildfire Sweeps Through Pacific Palisades, Celeb Homes Threatened

Pacific Palisades, a celeb-filled neighborhood in Los Angeles, is burning -- a fast-moving wildfire has panicked residents trying to flee to safety, but all the roads are traffic-choked.

The wildfire first sparked around 10:30 AM Tuesday, with the flames spreading to more than 200 acres a little more than an hour later ... according to LAFD spokesperson Erik Scott.

Play video content Fox 11 LA

Due to the growing wildfire, many in the area are being advised to either get out ASAP or, at least, prepare to evacuate. It's unclear if any homes have gone up in flames yet, but we got video of at least one scorched vehicle on one major road in the affluent 'hood.

Still, the blaze -- which is visible from all over L.A.'s westside -- is sparking concern for those who live in the area ... including actor James Woods, who filmed the growing inferno from his Pacific Palisades property.

Check it out ... James informs his social media followers, firefighters are dropping water on the area as he's standing by in his driveway, ready to evacuate.

Fire burning this morning in Pacific Palisades (near top of Bienvenida). Video shot by my friend Matt Kunitz. pic.twitter.com/MmZtGVJ7E8 — Frank Buckley (@FrankBuckleyTV) January 7, 2025 @FrankBuckleyTV

However, it seems the water isn't doing much to put out the flames, and wind gusts approaching 100 mph aren't helping either. James was still recording as the fire crept closer and closer to his neighbor's home.

Play video content TMZ.com

Other celebs who reside in the area include Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh, Reese Witherspoon, Adam Sandler, Steve Guttenberg, and Michael Keaton, among others.