Neverland Ranch Protected by Crew Amid SoCal Wildfire

Neverland Ranch is under serious threat from a huge SoCal wildfire, but Michael Jackson fans should not worry ... 'cause fire crews and heavy-duty equipment are already there to keep the iconic property safe.

As TMZ previously reported ... the gigantic Lake Fire in Santa Barbara is burning toward MJ's infamous ranch, fueled by the dry land conditions and sweltering heatwave and now mass evacuations are underway.

Capt. Scott Safechuck, spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Fire Department, tells TMZ the blaze is a big-time threat to Neverland ... which is why dozens of firefighters are already there -- including multiple fire trucks and bulldozers. Fire aircraft is also in the area, ready to respond!

Play video content

Neverland is not the only property being threatened by the fire, which has swelled to more than 20,000 acres. A high school is also in the path of destruction ... but SS tells us all properties are getting the same amount of attention – Neverland is not getting special treatment!

SS commended current Neverland owner ... billionaire businessman Ron Burkle, who purchased it for $22 million in 2020 ... for the excellent job staff did with wildfire mitigation on the property.

Neverland will be a backdrop for the soon-to-be-released MJ biopic, simply titled "Michael." The movie stars MJ's 27-year-old nephew Jaafar.

Play video content