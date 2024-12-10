Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Massive Inferno Erupts in Malibu, Ravages Mountainous Area, Video Shows

Getty

A massive fire broke out in the Malibu Canyon of Los Angeles on Monday night, causing an apocalyptic scene that was captured on video and prompting mandatory evacuations throughout the ravaged area, authorities said.

The inferno erupted around 11 PM several miles north of the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu before it spread over 10 acres of land, then expanded across 100 acres due to dry brush and the Santa Ana winds, according to the L.A. County Fire Department. Early Tuesday morning the fire had consumed at least 1,800 acres.

the raging fire
Shutterstock

As the blaze grew ever stronger, firefighters went door to door and used loudspeakers to order residents to immediately evacuate their homes.

STUDENTS SHELTERING
FOX 11 Los Angeles

Fire officials said the flames also incinerated the hills a few miles from Pepperdine University, where shelter-in-place orders were issued. The university reported electrical outages on campus and canceled all classes for Tuesday, and suspended normal operations.

Getty

Check out the disturbing video ... the entire Malibu area looks like a scene straight out of "Apocalypse Now," with its smoky orange and fiery red images that set the backdrop for the famous 1979 Vietnam War film.

Getty

The L.A. County Fire Department is trying to gain control of the wildfires by dropping thousands of gallons of water from helicopters and fighting the flames with ground crews.

