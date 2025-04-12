NYC Helicopter Video Features Doomed Chopper While Safety Record Boasted

The chopper used in the ill-fated New York City tour that crashed into the Hudson River on Thursday was once featured in a safety video for the tour company ... and it's now quite unsettling to watch.

The eerie video is on the company’s homepage ... under a section titled "Why Choose Us" where its purported safety record is touted while showing the ill-fated chopper being inspected, according to FOX News.

As TMZ reported ... the Bell 206L-4 LongRanger IV came apart midair and plummeted into the water, killing all aboard -- the same make and model that was seen crashing into the water from multiple angles.

Navy SEAL veteran pilot Seankese Johnson -- who went by Sean -- was among the casualties ... and he was on the stick for the sightseeing choppers company, New York Helicopters, when it went down.

In one chilling video of Thursday’s crash ... it appears as though the tail rotor had detached before the main rotor as the chopped then plummeted into the water.

New York Helicopter Tour CEO Michael Roth says the helicopter was heading back to base to refuel when the crash occurred -- killing all six people onboard -- including tech company Siemens executive Agustín Escobar, his wife Merce Camprubi Montal and their three young children.