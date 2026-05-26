Floyd Mayweather's Daughter Yaya And Family of Ex NBA YoungBoy's Wife Throws Hands, on Video

Yaya Mayweather's birthday celebration turned into fight night ... with footage showing her swinging during a chaotic Houston melee ... allegedly involving the family of NBA Youngboy's wife.

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Check it out ... video from the altercation shows Yaya -- shortened form of Iyanna -- throwing punches and kicks while caught in a wild brawl involving women allegedly connected to her ex's wife, Jazlyn Mychelle.

Social media initially claimed Floyd Mayweather's daughter got completely handled without fighting back ... but the clearer footage paints a different picture.

While Yaya appears outnumbered during parts of the chaos, she can still be seen trying to throw hands before security steps in and separates everyone.

The women involved are allegedly Jazlyn's sisters ... though it's still unclear what exactly sparked the confrontation after the Houston birthday party. We're told the parties have been going back and forth on social media for months.

The fight could have been trouble for Yaya, but she was recently released from probation connected to the 2020 stabbing case involving NBA YoungBoy's ex, Lapattra Jacobs.

The police have no record of a call to the address.