Britney Spears Chaotic Behavior On L.A. Freeway Months After DUI Arrest

Britney Spears made sure everyone in the valley knows "It's Britney, bitch" ... sticking half her body out of her G-Wagon while riding down the freeway!!!

Take a look at the photos ... Britney was seen Thursday, dangling her upper body outside the sunroof of her luxury SUV as it traveled down the 101 Freeway ... letting her blond locks get some fresh air, and inviting motorists to get a clear view of her famous mug.

Britney was impossible to miss in a pink top ... everyone else was safely inside their cars ... but not her.

Hopefully that classic L.A. traffic was making sure Britney's car wasn't going too fast ... because seatbelts don't tend to work when they're below the knees.

One source close to Britney tells TMZ ... the singer is "doing well" and if she was doing this in Louisiana it would be considered "good clean fun."

Play video content Video: Britney Spears Slow to Stop During DUI Arrest

Britney, obviously, isn't driving the car ... because she is currently unable to drive after striking a plea deal back in May that reduced her DUI charge to a "Wet Reckless" which resulted in 12 months' probation.