How Britney Spears Reacted to Her Sons' Paris Fashion Week Runway Debut

Britney Spears was stressin' about her sons Sean Preston and Jayden Federline hitting the runway ... but they say it was all out of love.

Jayden revealed to Vogue that Britney was "so nervous for us" before he and his brother made their Paris Fashion Week debut walking in the Vetements Menswear Spring/Summer 2027 show.

He told the mag that the pop star wasn't there in person, but sent flowers "as a good luck thing." He said she also called and texted a ton.

Jayden says Brit's nerves were just because she cared, explaining ... "She was just looking out for us and making sure that this was what we wanted to do."

In fact, he could tell his mom was confident that he and his brother would crush. He added ... "I feel like she knew we had it. She was like, 'Yeah, you guys are my sons. You’ve got this.'"