Nancy Mace Roasts Social Media Users Offended by Her Tattoos

To Everyone Freaked Out By My Tats!!!

Nancy Mace is sending out thoughts and prayers to those social media users allergic to ink -- her ink specifically ... blasting everyone offended by her tattoos.

The Congresswoman took to X on Monday to mock the uproar regarding her tattoos after she showed off her body art on her YouTube Show "Get Maced" over the weekend.

She wrote, "Thoughts and prayers to all those affected by my sleeves. Made the mistake of opening my social media this afternoon. Some of yall are OUT OF CONTROL. My biceps should NOT be a news story. We have more important things to worry about. Goodness. And God Bless America."

She also shared a pic which gave X users a closer look at her tattoos ... which include a rendering of the Virgin Mary, several flowers and the opening line to Virginia Woolf's "Mrs. Dalloway."

Play video content Video: Rep. Nancy Mace Reveals Dramatic Tattoo Transformation YouTube/@Nancy Mace

As we reported ... Mace's masterpieces drove the internet into a frenzy Sunday when she revealed her shocking sleeves.

She previously shared she got the ink during a turbulent stretch in her life ... explaining the physical pain helped her cope with her struggles.