Trump Says USS Lincoln Deployment 'Not Nearly Long Enough'

Donald Trump doesn't think sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln have been stuck at sea too long ... in fact, he says their nearly 9-month deployment hasn't been long enough.

POTUS was asked by reporters Friday at Joint Base Andrews about families raising concerns over sailors' mental health and living conditions aboard the aircraft carrier ... and he quickly dismissed the concerns.

When asked whether 8-plus months at sea was too long, Trump responded, "No, no, no. Not nearly long enough" ... then abruptly turned and boarded Air Force One.

Trump said the USS Lincoln will be leaving the Middle East soon and will be replaced by "another, very similar, ship." The USS George Washington is reportedly headed to the region to take its place.

As we reported ... journalist Aaron Parnas shared messages from sailors' families describing broken toilets, undercooked food and other problems during the marathon deployment.

The carrier left San Diego in November and has spent more than 250 days deployed -- including 200-plus without a port call after being redirected to the Middle East amid the war with Iran.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth says conditions have been "completely misrepresented" ... while Democratic lawmakers are demanding answers from the Pentagon.