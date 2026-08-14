U.S. Sailors Complain of Broken Toilets, Undercooked Food at Sea

Life aboard some U.S. warships doesn't sound like smooth sailing ... with sailors and their families sounding off about alleged broken toilets, undercooked food and marathon stretches at sea.

The complaints come as families of sailors aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln raise concerns over conditions during its lengthy deployment in the Middle East ... with publicly shared messages describing shortages, plumbing problems and trouble getting mail.

Journalist Aaron Parnas says his inbox is now flooded with messages from people who have family members aboard the Lincoln ... and he posted images of one note claiming sailors have no "workable toilets around us," are being served "undercooked chicken" and aren't getting mail regularly.

Another message shared by Parnas paints a picture of sailors reaching their breaking point ... with one person saying everyone is "burned the f*** out" and complaining the ship rarely gets to pull into port, adding, "the f****** ship cant handle it anymore."

And the complaints apparently aren't limited to the Lincoln.

It’s not just happening on the USS Abraham Lincoln. The mother of a sailor who served aboard the USS Tripoli sent me text messages about the poor living conditions her son experienced. She is fearful of her son being retaliated against so she asked to remain anonymous. pic.twitter.com/Oywf1FElhw @Acosta

Jim Acosta says the mother of a sailor who served aboard the USS Tripoli sent him texts describing poor conditions ... claiming her son lost more than 30 pounds in 4 months, sailors were discouraged from speaking out about shortages ... and her son once had to talk a fellow sailor out of suicide.

The accounts come as the Lincoln's deployment stretches into its ninth month. The carrier left California in November 2025 and was originally expected back in May before its deployment was extended amid the U.S. conflict with Iran.

Families have also raised concerns about sailors' mental health, food and basic supplies ... while lawmakers are pressing the Pentagon for answers about conditions aboard the ship and the toll of such an extended deployment.