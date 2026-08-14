'The Challenge' Star Tyler Duckworth Found Dead in Overflowing Bathtub

Tyler Duckworth was found dead in an overflowing bathtub after a neighbor noticed water coming from his North Dakota apartment ... TMZ has learned.

Grand Forks PD tells TMZ ... officers responded to "The Challenge" star's home around 11:45 AM Tuesday for a welfare check involving an unresponsive person.

Police say a maintenance worker had gone into Tyler's unit after a neighbor reported excessive water coming from the apartment ... and discovered an overflowing bathtub with Tyler's body inside.

We're told officers found no outward signs of trauma -- including no gunshot or stab wounds -- and preliminary findings show no indication Tyler's death was a homicide.

Police say the cause of death will ultimately come down to the autopsy.

We're told an officer spoke with Tyler's mother during the investigation, but police were unable to verify any medical history.

As we reported ... Tyler died Tuesday at 44. His death was initially classified as unattended, meaning no one witnessed it.

Tyler was best known for his lengthy run on MTV's "The Challenge," winning "Cutthroat" in 2010 and "Rivals" in 2011. He first entered the MTV universe on "The Real World: Key West" in 2006 and later returned to the 'Challenge' franchise for 'All Stars.'