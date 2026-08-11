'The Office' Star Lucy Davis Has Incurable Breast Cancer

I Have Cancer, and Chemo Can't Help Me

Lucy Davis -- a British actress best known for her role in the OG 'Office' TV show -- has cancer ... and treatment can't save her.

The star shared the sad news on Instagram ... posting a video of herself ringing a bell after completing cancer treatment -- though it turns out not to be the celebratory ring of remission, but simply a knell for her chemo treatment.

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In her caption, Lucy writes that she was diagnosed with stage 4 breast cancer in 2025 after feeling a tiny lump, which she almost didn't get checked out. She says the cancer metastasized to some of her bones ... making it "incurable" -- far too late for chemo to make a difference.

Lucy says she's trying to live out whatever time she has left while having as much fun as possible ... while dealing with new challenges -- including tasks like standing and walking becoming quite difficult for her.

She adds humor is vital to her ... so she's asked her friends and family to make fun of her as much as possible -- and not to treat her like a sick person.

Lucy goes on, "I'm not scared of whatever comes next. I'm at peace with it. I'll see my Gracie sooner than expected, and for me, leaving my physical body just means going home. Any and all grieving is for my family; it's far harder for them than for me." Gracie is Lucy's late dog.

Speaking of dogs, Lucy says she will continue her work for animal rights ... and she wishes everyone else battling cancer the best.

If you don't know ... Lucy played Dawn Tinsley in the UK version of "The Office" -- the character who would become Pam in the U.S. version.

She also appeared in the superhero movie "Wonder Woman," the hit comedy "Shaun of the Dead," and the supernatural Netflix show "Chilling Adventures of Sabrina."