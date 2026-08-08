Tommy John Bids Farewell to Baseball Fans, Reportedly in Hospice

Baseball legend Tommy John is saying goodbye to the game and the fans who followed him for decades ... penning an emotional farewell letter as he battles serious health issues.

Tommy wasn't at Yankee Stadium for Saturday's Old-Timers' Day celebration ... but the Yankees shared a message from the 83-year-old thanking the organization and the Steinbrenner family for giving him the chance to "say goodbye to everyone."

Tommy is currently in hospice care at his home in Bradenton, Florida, according to a Reuters report.

He also thanked his teammates and fans from his 26-year MLB career ... and paid special tribute to Dr. Frank Jobe, who performed the groundbreaking elbow reconstruction surgery on him in 1974 that would forever become known as "Tommy John surgery."

Tommy missed the entire 1975 season before returning to the mound in 1976 ... ultimately winning 164 more games. He retired in 1989 with 288 career wins and a 3.34 ERA.

He revealed in 2024 he was battling bladder cancer ... though it's unclear whether that's connected to the health issues he's facing now.

Tommy ended his letter by remembering advice his father gave him before his professional career began -- no matter how big he made it, he'd always simply be Tommy John from Terre Haute, Indiana.