Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes Called Out For Claims About Their Kansas City Steakhouse

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are being called out for allegedly downplaying their role in a Kansas City steakhouse, after being hit with a federal lawsuit ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, the company 1587 Sneakers, which is suing Travis and Patrick for trademark infringement, scoffed at the NFL stars' claim that they were not official members of the LLC used to launch their steakhouse, 1587 Steakhouse.

Travis and Patrick claimed evidence will show they hold no direct interest in, and are not authorized to exert control over, the restaurant.

The official website for the restaurant states, "A collaboration between NFL icons Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, in partnership with Noble 33." The NFL stars went on a full press tour in late 2025 to promote the steakhouse.

In new court docs, 1587 Sneakers scoffed at Travis and Patrick's claims they have no real control over the company. The company is suing Travis and Patrick over their steakhouse name … claiming they already had the trademark to 1587 for their sneaker company.

Travis and Patrick moved to dismiss the case, claiming they have no control over the restaurant, and no ties to NYC ... where the case was filed.

The company suing doesn't agree, insisting Travis and Patrick are trying to recast themselves as "two distant celebrities that are mere promotional 'pretty faces' of the alleged infringing enterprise with no New York ties."

They point out the name 1587 Steakhouse came from putting their NFL numbers together ... and say they should have to defend themselves in the trademark dispute.