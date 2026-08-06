OnlyFans Model Celina Powell Arrested, Pink Lamborghini Surrounded by Cops

Play video content Video: OnlyFans Model Celina Powell Arrested as Police Surround Pink Lamborghini TMZ.com

Celina Powell was arrested Thursday in Miami after police surrounded her bubblegum-pink Lamborghini Urus ... TMZ has learned.

Video obtained by TMZ shows multiple cop cars gathered near a Target in Midtown Miami around 5:40 PM. The footage shows the driver's door opening and Celina stepping out before walking toward the front of the vehicle as officers remain close by.

Celina tells TMZ .... she was arrested for driving with a suspended license. She says she has already racked up 10 tickets or citations for the same offense ... and claims the repeat violations are why officers took her into custody this time instead of simply issuing another citation.

Celina tells us she plans to head to the DMV Friday to straighten out her license situation.