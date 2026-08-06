OnlyFans Model Celina Powell Arrested, Pink Lamborghini Surrounded by Cops
OnlyFans Model Celina Powell Arrested in Miami
Celina Powell was arrested Thursday in Miami after police surrounded her bubblegum-pink Lamborghini Urus ... TMZ has learned.
Video obtained by TMZ shows multiple cop cars gathered near a Target in Midtown Miami around 5:40 PM. The footage shows the driver's door opening and Celina stepping out before walking toward the front of the vehicle as officers remain close by.
Celina tells TMZ .... she was arrested for driving with a suspended license. She says she has already racked up 10 tickets or citations for the same offense ... and claims the repeat violations are why officers took her into custody this time instead of simply issuing another citation.
Celina tells us she plans to head to the DMV Friday to straighten out her license situation.
As we reported in March, the OnlyFans model had multiple active Florida bench warrants tied to traffic violations, including driving without a valid license and a window-tint violation. The warrants and license suspensions followed a missed December 2025 court date; her attorney later entered a not-guilty plea.