Celina Powell Sends Cease and Desist to Deshae Frost Over STD, Assault Claims

Celina Powell has lawyered up and is going on the offensive against Deshae Frost ... firing off a cease and desist letter after he accused her of sexual assault and giving him herpes during a livestream.

TMZ has obtained the cease and desist, sent Thursday by the model and internet personality's attorney Rebecca R. Bordoli, demanding Frost to immediately stop making what they call "defamatory, defamatory per se, harmful, and false statements" about her.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

According to the letter, Frost allegedly made the claims during a January 26 livestream, telling viewers Powell sexually assaulted him and infected him with herpes. Her legal team says the allegations are "completely devoid of factual support" and have "no merit whatsoever."

Powell's attorney argues the statements amount to defamation per se under Florida law -- noting that falsely accusing someone of committing a crime or having an infectious disease automatically qualifies as libel, with damages presumed.

Powell's camp claims the fallout is already impacting her business and professional relationships, saying the accusations are spreading quickly and harming her reputation in a tight-knit industry.

The letter demands Frost to publicly retract the statements and issue a formal apology on every platform where he made the claims within 10 days or face a lawsuit. It also serves as formal notice of Powell's intent to pursue civil action for libel and defamation.