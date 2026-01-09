Influencer Celina Powell Claims Offset Is Threatening Her, Refusing to Repay $15K

Offset's allegedly making threats toward an influencer and refusing to pay her back thousands of dollars he borrowed ... this according to the influencer herself.

Celina Powell -- a model and internet personality best known for her associations with people in hip hop -- made the claims online Friday ... starting off by telling fans they should look to Offset if anything bad happens to her.

Offset threatens to get Celina Powell jumped after he refused to pay the $15K he owes. This man is truly a danger and needs serious help. pic.twitter.com/dCoXkU1p9Q — ໊ (@BardisMedia) January 9, 2026 @BardisMedia

She then followed it up by writing online she's tired of fearing Offset just because she's tried for weeks to recoup $15K she says she gave him and he gambled away ... claiming he's lobbing threats her way.

Powell added a now-deleted video of a FaceTime with the rapper ... in which he tells her "s*** ain't sweet" -- looking none too happy as they argue on the phone.

There's been a long online saga playing out between Powell and Offset in recent years ... going all the way back to 2017 when Offset alleged Powell was trying to extort him for $50,000. Sources told us she previously made similar claims about Chief Keef and Fetty Wap.

More recently, Powell shared a pic of Offset sleeping in bed ... clearly implying the two decided to "Walk It Talk It" and you know what else! She captioned the pic, "Made a tape last night & all u heard was him in the video lol offset you sleepy boy."