Offset Names Himself, Pharrell and Gunna As Best Dressed Rappers

Offset is feeling dapper these days and for good reason, as he's about to be spotlighted at GQ's 2025 Big Men of the Year Party!!!

TMZ Hip Hop linked up with Offset at LAX on Thursday, who just released his new single "Fashion Icon," ripe for the GQ party season.

We had to get his expertise on Hip Hop's most fashionable rappers ... a long list to choose from but Offset certifies himself, Pharrell and Gunna as the most stylish in the game.

Of course, Pharrell has been making waves as Louis Vuitton's men's creative director and Gunna is so fly, even Rihanna had to dress like him for Halloween one year, so Offset's fashion sense is intact.

We actually caught Offset in a bind. He landed in L.A. without an outfit for tonight's A-list festivities.