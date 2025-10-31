Offset Takes Apparent Shots At Cardi B, Stefon Diggs in New Song

Offset seemingly set his sights on Cardi B and Stefon Diggs in his latest song ... appearing to shade the hell outta the new couple with some vicious lyrics.

Offset released his newest project, "Haunted by Fame," on Friday ... and one track in particular has listeners talking.

In "NO SWEAT," the former Migos MC raps about someone leaving for a worse option ... and it's fair to assume he's comparing himself to the NBA's GOAT.

"On the way to the money, no stoppin'. How the f*** you leave Jordan for Rodman? You a fool if you think that I'm hurt. You ain't happy, I know how it work."

He added ... "How you married and still givin' birth? Get some help, b*tch, you goin' berserk."

Granted, he doesn't say Cardi or Stefon's name, but given the current situation -- and the other times Offset sneak dissed her and Diggs -- fans are convinced.

One social media user believes Offset is clearly in his feels over the matter ... saying, "He says he’s not hurt, but clearly you are @OffsetYRN."

Play video content 9/2/25 TMZ.com

Cardi hasn't taken any criticism of her pregnancy lightly. Remember, she threw a pen at a guy asking about paternity drama outside a courthouse earlier this year.