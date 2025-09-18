Cardi B Doesn't Hate Offset, Just Wants Him to Be a 'Better Person'

... Just Wish He Was a Better Person!!!

Cardi B harbors no resentment toward her ex, Offset ... though she makes it clear they aren't in the best place as she embarks on a new chapter with Stefon Diggs.

In a sit-down interview with Gayle King, the rapper reflected on where she stands with the Migos alum ... and revealed the exes currently don't have a coparenting relationship for their kids, Kulture, 8, Wave, 4, and Blossom, 1.

Earlier this month, a jury found Cardi B not liable, after a security guard accused her of assault. The award-winning rapper’s testimony went viral. In a candid conversation, she told Gayle King about testifying: “I said what I said for real, like, just don’t lie.”



Cardi B also… pic.twitter.com/8bfU0ybmTz — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) September 18, 2025 @CBSMornings

Though, Cardi noted that she'd like to have a better relationship with Offset in the future ... but only if he improves himself.

She explained ... "I just wish he was a better person. But it is what it is. Be a better person for the kids."

Play video content 9/9/25 TMZ.com

Still, Cardi emphasized she doesn't have "hate in my heart" -- even if Offset isn't her biggest fan right now. She claimed that any positivity coming from Offset is an act, as his words don't reflect his behavior.

Per the Grammy winner, she doesn't know what it is gonna take for them to get to a good place ... but she's hopeful it'll happen one day.

Play video content 9/2/25 TMZ.com

This update comes on the heels of Cardi newly confirming she's expecting a baby with her NFL player beau. Cardi confirmed she was happily pregnant with her fourth child this week ... after previously dodging (and throwing a pen) over the question a couple weeks ago.