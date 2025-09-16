Cardi B Open to Getting Married Again, Gushes Over Stefon Diggs

Cardi B cohosted "TODAY with Jenna & Friends" on Tuesday and they got right to it, gushing over details about her romance with NFL star Stefon Diggs.

Apparently, it was love at first sight ... Cardi tells Jenna she thought the Pro Bowler WR was cute, their mutual friend group hooked 'em up ... and that was that!

That was pretty much all she had to say. When Jenna asks what her life is like with Diggs, Cardi describes it with a flirty facial expression as opposed to actual words.

Diggs is back with a new team -- the New England Patriots -- after recovering from an ACL tear ... and Cardi's album is dropping this Friday ... the marketing campaign hasn't made it possible for her to attend a game just yet, but she's planning on it!

