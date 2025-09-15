'Jennifer Hudson Show' Remixes Cardi B's 'Bodak Yellow' for Spirit Tunnel Walkout
Cardi B was the special guest on "The Jennifer Hudson Show" today, and the crew showered her with an incredible gift during her Spirit Tunnel walkout -- by cleverly remixing her "Bodak Yellow" hit!!!
The megastar rapper wore a red, yellow and black-striped body-hugging dress and pranced her way down the famed hallway as the 'Jennifer Hudson' staffers rapped, "We gon turn up, because we got Car-di B" in the same cadence as her Diamond-selling record.
When she sat down with J-Hud, Cardi impressed the hostess by singing her "Spotlight" song -- and fans will get to hear the full range of her talents soon.
Cardi B turning up at her Bodega pop up in New York City.😩 pic.twitter.com/0DTh8OCoe6— ໊ (@BardisMedia) September 13, 2025 @BardisMedia
It's a big week for Cardi ... her long-delayed 2nd album, "Am I The Drama?", hits the streams and she has a lot riding on its success ... so much, she's been promoting the album nonstop all across NYC.