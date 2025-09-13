Cardi B and Daughter Kulture Dress in Fur For New York Fashion Week Event

Cardi B's giving her daughter, Kulture, a crash course in the height of fashion ... twinning with her at a New York Fashion Week event Friday night.

The rapper took her 7-year-old to the Alexander Wang show during the biggest week in NY's fashion scene ... and, the two wore fur ensembles -- grinning brightly while posing together.

Cardi went with the whole fur 'fit here ... while Kulture threw the fur on just the skirt, pairing it with a plain black long-sleeve.

The two watched all the action at the event with keen interest ... especially Kulture -- peering ahead through her sunglasses like Anna Wintour, all while at the same table as Martha Stewart!

Kulture is the youngest child of Cardi and her ex-husband Offset ... the exes also share 4-year-old Wave and 1-year-old Blossom.

Wave and Blossom didn't make it out to the show -- might still be a bit too young -- but, we're sure their famous parents will have them interested in "Drip" soon enough!