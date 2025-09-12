Who Are Cardi B's Kids? Get To Know Kulture, Wave, and Blossom

How Cardi B Ended Up Becoming A Mother Of Three

Cardi B might have her second album on the way ... but we think her biggest priority has to be the well-being of her kids, Kulture, Wave, and Blossom.

And just in case you didn't know, the performer shares her children with her estranged husband, Offset -- and she's made a few choice comments about his skills as a parent.

We're going to take a look at the lives of the rapper's kids and see how their mother announced her three pregnancies in big ways.

She Welcomed Her Eldest Child Back in 2018

Rumors about Cardi's first pregnancy began to swirl in April 2018, and she revealed she was pregnant during an appearance on "Saturday Night Live."

The performer announced she had given birth to Kulture in July 2018, when she shared a post about the child's arrival on her Instagram account.

Cardi hasn't been shy about showing off her children on social media, and Kulture's appeared in numerous photos and videos the rapper's shared over the years.

The songwriter gave a bit of insight into her eldest child's habits in an interview with People, where she described Kulture as a "picky girl."

Cardi Announced Her Second Pregnancy In A Big Way

Cardi revealed her second pregnancy at the BET Awards 2021 ceremony, when she joined Migos, which included Offset, onstage during their performance and showed off her baby bump.

The rapper gave birth to Wave in September 2021, and she told People she was "overjoyed" to meet her child at the time.

However, Cardi and her husband waited until the following April to share a photo of their son's face, as well as his name, with the public.

She's since been much more open about showing off her son's face, and he's also appeared in several of her social media posts over the past few years.

She Welcomed Her Third Kid After Filing For Divorce

Cardi announced her third pregnancy by sharing a photo on her Instagram account in August 2024 -- just a day after she filed for divorce for the second time.

The performer gave birth to Blossom the following month, although she didn't reveal her daughter's name until May 2025.

However, Cardi's alleged Offset hasn't exactly been close with his youngest daughter, and claimed he'd only seen her "like five times" on X Spaces, according to People.