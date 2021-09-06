Cardi B Gives Birth To Baby No. 2!!! ... It's a Boy!!!

Cardi B's baby No. 2 is finally here!!!

Cardi gave birth to her baby Saturday at a hospital in the New York area. She posted a photo of the special moment with Offset in the hospital. She also added the blue heart emoji so ... baby boy?!?

As we reported ... the "I Like It" rapper made the surprise announcement in June during a performance at the BET Awards. Cardi performed alongside Offset and the rest of Migos ... showing off a revealing outfit 'cause you could definitely see her massive baby bump.

Cardi later confirmed the news on Twitter with an elegant photo shoot that showed off her baby bump. Up until that point ... Cardi B had been laying low ... and the surprise announcement was the reason why.

This, of course, is Cardi and Offset's second baby. Cardi gave birth to Kulture ... who is 3 years old. After the huge announcement at the BET Awards ... we got Cardi and Offset at the after-party and asked them a ton of questions about baby No. 2.

Cardi and Offset kept their lips sealed on just about everything ... but they did reveal Kulture's absolutely ECSTATIC about being a big sis.

CONGRATS!!!