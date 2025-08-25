Who Is Luka Doncic's Future Wife Anamaria Goltes?

Luka Doncic has earned himself a massive NBA fan base -- but we're thinking his biggest fan has to be his future wife Anamaria Goltes!

And it turns out the athlete's been close to his fiancée for way longer than most would expect, as they first met before they'd even hit their teenage years.

We're taking a look at the professional background of Luka's partner, as well as how she ended up starting a family with her future spouse.

Anamaria's A Model And Social Media Figure

Goltes studied at the University of Ljubljana's School of Economics and Business in her native Slovenia, and she continued her studies after moving to Dallas, according to Sports Illustrated.

She eventually began a career as a model, and she kicked off her career by signing on to become an ambassador for Lisca Lingerie in 2017.

The athlete's fiancée's gone on to appear in various campaigns, and she was featured on the cover of Cosmopolitan Slovenia in 2019.

Goltes has also made a name for herself through her social media presence, and she regularly shares updates about her home life with the athlete on her Instagram and TikTok accounts.

Anamaria And Luka Met When They Were Kids

So it turns out Doncic and Goltes go way, way, back, and their first meeting took place before they'd even reached their teenage years, according to the New York Post.

The model made the revelation about her personal life as part of an Instagram Q&A session in 2020, and she recalled hanging out with her now-husband for the first time "when we were 12 years old at the seaside in Croatia."

The pair's connection stayed strong after their initial encounter, and the professional basketball player popped the big question to his now-fiancée on a trip to their native Slovenia in July 2023.

Oh, and Luka proposed on July 7, which looks like it might have been a nod to his usual jersey number, 77!

The Model And The Athlete Share A Daughter

Doncic's proposal wasn't the only big thing to happen for the couple in 2023 ... because their daughter Gabriela was born that same year!

Although it's unclear exactly what date the couple's child was born, Doncic and Goltes shared the news about her arrival in December 2023, when they shared photos of their baby girl on their respective Instagram accounts.

While Goltes usually keeps her daughter's face obscured in her social media posts, she's still shared several photos featuring her child on Instagram ever since her arrival.