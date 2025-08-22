Who Is Anna Congdon? Get To Know Saquon Barkley's Future Wife

Saquon Barkley's been through plenty of changes in his career, and he's lucky enough to have had his future wife, Anna Congdon, by his side the whole time.

The professional football player and the social media figure have actually been together ever since their college days, and she's supported him throughout his tenure in the NFL.

We're going to check out the background of the NFL star's fiancée and see how they went from college sweethearts to starting a family of four.

Anna and Saquon Met at Penn State

Congdon's a Pennsylvania native, and she decided to stay close to home when picking out a college, as she attended Pennsylvania State University.

The choice to attend the institution proved to be pretty fortunate, as she ended up meeting Barkley, who also went to Penn State.

The two actually went to a fraternity formal together way back in 2016, and she shared a photo from the event on her Instagram account at the time.

Congdon was also supportive of her fiancé's decision to return to Penn State and complete his degree in 2022 -- he actually stated she "pushed me to accomplish it," according to the New York Giants' official website.

She Started a Family With the NFL Star

The social media personality and the professional athlete started their family in 2018, when she gave birth to their first daughter Jada Clare.

The pair waited for four years before they expanded their family when Congdon and Barkley welcomed their son, Saquon Jr.

Congdon hasn't exactly been too shy about letting her fans into her life as a mother, as she's shared several photos and videos featuring her children through social media over the past few years.

And Barkley's been open about his fondness for his fiancée's parenting skills, as he described her as "an amazing mom" in an interview shared on the Giants' official website.

Saquon Proposed to Anna in 2024

If the family bit wasn't enough to make you believe Anna and Saquon were serious about each other, then get this -- they're engaged!

The quarterback revealed he'd popped the big question to his now-fiancée in February 2025 ... although he actually did the deed way back in 2024, according to People.

And it gets better ... because Barkley actually admitted to proposing to his future wife made him more nervous than preparing for the 2025 Super Bowl -- and his team won, by the way.