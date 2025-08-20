Who Is Simone Biles' Husband Jonathan Owens?

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens have received plenty of support over the course of their respective athletic careers, and we figure they've been doing the same for each other -- because they've been married for a couple years now!

The Olympian and the professional football player have been together since 2020, and they've gone from meeting on an app to making things official within the span of a few years.

We're going to take a look at the background of the gymnast's husband and see how he ended up married to a fellow athlete.

Owens Has Played Football Ever Since He Was A Kid

Owens' football career stretches all the way back to his high school days, and he continued with the sport at Missouri Western State University, where he played four seasons of college ball.

The athlete's career in the NFL began in 2018, when he signed with the Arizona Cardinals as an undrafted free agent -- although he didn't play any games with the team, as he was placed on the injured reserve list just before the regular season began.

He later signed with the Houston Texans and remained with the team until 2022, after which he spent a single season with the Green Bay Packers.

Owens landed a two-year contract with the Chicago Bears, joining the team prior to the start of its 2024 season.

Simone and Jonathan Met On A Dating App

The love story between Biles and Owens started off on a very modern note, as they met on dating app Raya in March 2020 ... shortly after her breakup with former boyfriend Stacey Ervin Jr. that same year.

Oh, and in case you were wondering ... she made the first move -- the NFL star told Vanity Fair his girlfriend "doesn’t like to admit" she was the one to initially reach out on the app.

The pair kept their relationship relatively low-key for a few months until they decided to go Instagram official in August 2020.

Biles and Owens haven't been shy about their romance in the years since then, as they've been featured in various photos shared on their respective Instagram accounts over the course of their relationship.

They Tied The Knot At A Texas Courthouse

The athletes remained together for just under two years before the Owens popped the big question.

Biles and Owens waited until April 2023 to obtain a marriage license, and the gymnast shared a photo of the document on her Instagram account, just in case anyone had any second thoughts about their intentions.

Later that month, the couple tied the knot at a courthouse in Texas -- and they held a second wedding ceremony in Mexico in May 2023.