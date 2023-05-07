Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Get Married in Cabo San Lucas

Simone Biles, an expert in gold medals, just added a new ring to her collection, because she tied the knot Saturday night with Jonathan Owens!

The two got hitched in Cabo, and they both looked awesome.

Simone and Jonathan got engaged in February, 2022. He proposed to her on Valentine's Day, and the rest is history.

The NFL star designed the ring with the help of celeb jeweler Zo Frost ... and it's quite the sparkler.

Simone got exactly what she wanted. She said last year they would have a wedding on the beach, and that's exactly what she got.

The wedding is kinda a formality ... the 2 have not only been inseparable, they've been building a house together.