Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Get Married in Cabo San Lucas

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens Tie the Knot in Cabo!!!

5/7/2023 6:25 AM PT
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens tie the knot in Cabo San Lucas
Backgrid

Simone Biles, an expert in gold medals, just added a new ring to her collection, because she tied the knot Saturday night with Jonathan Owens!

Backgrid

The two got hitched in Cabo, and they both looked awesome.

Simone Biles Gets Engaged To NFL's Jonathan Owens
Instagram/@medronn

Simone and Jonathan got engaged in February, 2022. He proposed to her on Valentine's Day, and the rest is history.

The NFL star designed the ring with the help of celeb jeweler Zo Frost ... and it's quite the sparkler.

Backgrid

Simone got exactly what she wanted. She said last year they would have a wedding on the beach, and that's exactly what she got.

The wedding is kinda a formality ... the 2 have not only been inseparable, they've been building a house together.

Backgrid

Congrats you two!!!

